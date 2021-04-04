DYK Justin Bieber's 'What Do You Mean' Became Most Streamed Track On Spotify In A Week?

Justin Bieber broke records with his latest song Peaches featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. He reportedly became the first solo male artist to secure first place in the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums chart in the same week. However, this is not the first time for Bieber to have broken records of this stature. Did you know his other song 'What Do You Mean' became the most streamed track on Spotify only in a week?

Watch Justin Bieber's 'What Do You Mean' video here

According to a report by The Verge, the first single titled 'What do you mean?' from Justin Bieber's hit album Purpose reportedly became the most streamed track on Spotify within the first week of its release. It garnered a whopping number of 21 million streams within the first five days, effectively beating One Direction's 'Drag me down'. The song which received 20 million streams in its first week, is considered to be one of the most hit songs of the former boyband.

More Justin Bieber trivia

According to Entertainment Weekly, he teared up while performing What Do You Mean? at MTV's Video Music Awards and later shared that he felt 'overwhelmed' because of the 'fans' welcoming response'. This was reportedly his first performance at the award function after 2010. He shared in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that he had worked very hard on this album and to 'become the man he wanted to'.

More about Purpose

Some other songs from the album Purpose include Sorry, Where Are Ü Now, Love Yourself, Company among others. The first two songs from this list (Sorry and Where Are Ü Now) are considered to be Bieber's super hit songs of all time. The Purpose album featured several popular artists like Big Sean, Travis Scott, Halsey and more. His album received a big thumbs up from the fans as well the critics. Even though the style of Justin Bieber's songs may have changed a lot over the years, Bieber has managed to break the records with each of his albums and he continues to do so even today.