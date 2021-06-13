DYK Nimrat Khaira Studied Biotechnology Before Pursuing Her Passion For Singing? READ

SP De Rank Wargi singer Nimrat Khaira made the Punjabi netizens groove to her beat with her trendy and fresh music. From Taanvi Changa Lagda to Time Chakda, the young singer quickly rose to fame in Pollywood while appearing in several super hit movies. But did you know that the singer and actress's initial career path was not singing but something different entirely?

Nimrat Khaira was a Biotechnology student?

In an exclusive interview with The Lifestyle Journalist, the singer opened up about her journey to stardom from training as a singer to winning a singing reality show. The singer revealed that she was studying Biotechnology when the turning point of her life arrived. The singer graduated from HMV College, Jalandhar, Punjab with her Biotechnology degree. The 28-year-old singer won The Voice of Punjab reality show and decided to pursue her dream of becoming a professional singer.

She also revealed that she wanted to pursue singing to make a name for herself in Punjab. She released her first song 'Ishq Kacheri' in 2016. The song was an instant hit in Punjab and gained her massive recognition and fame as her song was appreciated by many listeners.

More Nimrat Khaira's trivia

1. Apart from singing and acting, the young artist also hosted the third edition of the Radio Mirchi Music Awards.

2. Nimrat Khaira has worked in several superhit Punjabi movies such as Lahoriye, Afsar, and Chal Mera Putt.

3. The singer was nominated thrice for the prestigious Brit Asia Awards for her film Lahoriye and won in the category of Best Female Vocalist.

4. In the year 2019, the singer was nominated at the Brit Asia TV Awards for the Best Female Playback Vocalist in Afsar.

Nimrat Khaira's latest projects and movies

The young artist enjoys a following of over 6 million followers on Instagram. Recently, the actress treated her fans with her pictures donning a traditional attire with the caption 'I feel so vintage'. She shared another photo of her in an exquisite lehenga and the fans could not stop marveling at her ethnic beauty. The actress is all set to appear in Amberdeep Singh's Jodi this year.

IMAGE- NIMRAT KHAIRA'S INSTAGRAM

