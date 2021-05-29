DYK Tanvi Shah Is The First Indian Female Musician To Win A Grammy Award For 'Jai Ho'?

Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire won several accolades not only on the national stage but also internationally including Academy Awards. Its soundtrack, composed by A.R Rahman, was recognized worldwide for his work, and including in this category was singer Tanvi Shah. Did you know she became the first Indian woman ever to win a Grammy for her work in 'Slumdog Millionaire'?

First Indian woman Grammy winner- Tanvi Shah

Starting her career with the Bollywood movie Yuva in 2004 with the song Fanaa, Tanvi Shah had a series of collaborations with A.R.Rahman including Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Delhi 6. Recently, an Instagram account dedicated to honour all the winners of the Recording Academy posted about Tanvi Shah becoming the first Indian woman to win a Grammy for her work in 'Slumdog Millionaire's Jai Ho'. The singer shared the 'Best Song Written for a Motion Picture' 52nd Grammy Award with A.R. Rahman and Gulzar for writing the lyrics in Spanish.

Fans congratulated the singer for her achievement in the comment section as one fan praised her writing 'great song and great movie'. Her success with 'Jai Ho' got her featured in Snoop Dogg Millionaire as well. While talking to Khaleej Times, Tanvi Shah opened up about being nervous while feeling the pressure of representing the women of India. The Grammy winner also revealed that several opportunities were opened up for women on an international platform.

Pic Credit: Tanvi Shah IG

How was it to work with A.R.Rahman on Jai Ho?

Talking to the same newspaper, Tanvi Shah recalled working with the legendary musician saying that he called her in the studio along with Gulzar and asked to pen down some lyrics for a song. Initially apprehensive, Tanvi finished writing the song and presented it to A.R.Rahman. Remarking that it was exactly the song he was looking for, A.R.Rahman created 'something different' with her, confirmed the singer.

More in Tanvi Shah's song

Trained in soprano singing, the young singer has sung in many languages throughout her career such as Spanish, Portuguese, Tamil, and Telugu along with Hindi. Her songs like Pul Pesum Poo Pesum, Jillendru Oru Kaadhal, Style, and Dilli-6 contributed to her success in Bollywood. Check out Tanvi Shah's Instagram posts here.

IMAGE- TANVI SHAH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.