DYK Taylor Swift's 2016 Grammy Acceptance Speech Became A 'Girl-Power' Grammy Ad? WATCH

Grammy award-winning American singer Taylor Swift is known for her poignant and impactful lyrics mixed with trendy and melodious beats. The singer witnessed one of the most successful years of her career in 2016 when she received the Grammy for Album of the Year and gave out an important message for every struggling artist in the world. But did you know that her powerful speech was eventually turned into a Grammy commercial?

Taylor Swift's 1989 Album and her acceptance speech

Taylor Swift's 1989 album released in the year 2014 and it delivered several top-charting songs such as Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Bad Blood. After selling over a million copies in just a week, the album went on to bag the Album of the Year award at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016. While receiving the award for her work, Taylor Swift delivered a stimulating message inspiring several young girls and artists to pursue their dream and never let anyone take credit for their success.

Many fans believed that the 31-year-old singer took a jab at American rapper Kanye West due to his infamous stunt at the VMAs in 2009. The singer made history that night by becoming the first female singer to win the Album of the Year twice. Taylor Swift made sure to remind the young women to not get 'sidetracked' by the people who will try to 'undercut their success'. The speech was considered as an impactful and powerful message by the fans.

Taylor Swift's speech turned into a Grammy commercial?

The singer's empowering speech had such an impact that the Grammy decided to turn it into a commercial in 2017. In the ad, several young women, from various professions, were shown working towards achieving their dreams. While doing so, the young girls recited Taylor's speech.

Taylor Swift's videos and music over the years

The country singer rose to fame after her singles Love Story, You Belong With Me and Mine became top-charting songs in several parts of the world while their music videos garnered views in millions. Her albums Fearless, Red, 1989 and Reputation went on to sell millions of copies worldwide and bagged several accolades. Her latest albums, Folklore, and Evermore, became best-selling albums of the year for the singer.

IMAGE- TAYLOR SWIFT'S INSTAGRAM

