Turning out to be a touchstone in Taylor Swift's career, All Too Well: The Short Film gained critical acclaim as well as praises from fans who applauded her work as a director. From storytelling to cinematography, the 32-year-old seamlessly transformed from a singer to a director and effortlessly conveyed the heartbreaking and complex emotions of being in love. Moreover, fans also could not help but commend her casting as Teen Wolf fame Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink garnered admiration for their performances.

In a recent interview, actor Dylan O'Brien dished on working with Taylor Swift on the short film and revealed her impressive instincts as a director that allowed him to give full justice to his role as an artist. All Too Well: The Short Film is a 10-minute long Taylor's version from her 2012 album Red.

Dylan O'Brien on working with Taylor Swift on All Too Well

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old actor got candid about his experience of being directed by Taylor Swift in the short film. One of the scenes that received special attention from fans and critics alike was the 'Kitchen scene' where the two actors engaged in a heated argument. Talking about the same, the actor recalled the spontaneity of the scene where it was decided that the music would not stop during the Kitchen scene.

Adding, ''That was actually Taylor’s call,'' O'Brien continued, ''After we did just one take of the kitchen scene, she came over and she was like, ‘This is it. I’m going to use this dialogue. We’re going to let this play. You’re right in the pocket. Let’s just do it again.’''. The actor was thoroughly impressed with Swift for following her instincts as he added, ''And that is such a testament to her instincts as a director, which I found super impressive. So to make that kitchen fight call on the fly.''

Meanwhile, Dylan O'Brien is currently gearing up for the release of his film The Outfit also starring Mark Rylance and Zoey Deutch. Billed as a 1950s gangster drama, The Outfit is set to release on March 18, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@taylorswift