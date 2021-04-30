Last Updated:

EAeon And RM From BTS' 'Don't' MV Receives Appreciation From Fans

eAeon and RM from BTS' Don't MV has received the BTS Army's verdict. Read all about fans' reactions and more, here.

Written By
Jewelyn Fernandes
In frame: Don't MV cast

Source: Still from Don't MV


eAeon and RM from BTS recently dropped the music video of their brand new song Don't, collaborating with each other for the very first time. The two artists have featured on the same song for the very first time. eAeon and BTS' Namjoon have co-written and composed the song for the former's solo album Fragile. 

RM from BTS took to the official BTS Twitter handle to share the news of the new song dropping. He wrote, "I participated in the album of eAeon who I love and respect. I personally think the balance of the song turned out really well. Please listen to it a lot !! Thank you". BTS' Namjoon's fans took to their Twitter handles to share their reaction to the brand new song.

The Don't MV, which has been watch approximately 1 million times now, was loved by all KPOP fans. One fan appreciated the message of the song, writing, "Surviving through hardships and staying together, no need for miracles, no need for new things just the simple urge to not part ways and be together". They loved how it had a deep meaning and portrayed many emotions. 

READ | BTS announces their second English single 'Butter' and the ARMY is already "melting" away

Another fan was confused by RM's part of the song. They did not understand the meaning of the lyrics and asked the rest of the BTS Army to help them comprehend the words. One fan was totally able to relate as the song helped them think back to their fairytale. "When I was a kid I used to cry over sea foam because i truly thought it was dead, heartbroken mermaids. They noted that the lyrics, "what color are the waves? white as snow when they break. did you survive the drift ok?" was particularly most relatable to them.

READ | After BTS announces Butter, netizens come up with hilarious memes; 'You're my butter half'

Other fans were excited to know that the song had already reached the number 1 spot on UK's iTunes. Many others praised BTS' Namjoon for his effort and said that they would support him, no matter what. Many fans admitted to already being addicted to the new tune. 

READ | BTS ARMY is 'so proud' of BTS for its 2021 Billboard Music Awards' nominations

Fans react to RM from BTS featuring in eAeon's Don't

eAeon and RM from BTS drop Don't MV

eAeon's Don't MV shows a couple and their journey together facing the ups and downs of their relationship. The lyrics of the song point out how the two are in love with each other but cannot stay together as they grow apart. Don't focuses on how they don't want the relationship to break and don't want to give up on each other.

READ | Is Justin Bieber planning to collab with K-pop Kings BTS? Here's what we know
  • (Promo Image Source: Still from Don't MV)
READ | eAeon and RM from BTS drop the music video for collab track 'Don't'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT