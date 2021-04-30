EAeon And RM From BTS' 'Don't' MV Receives Appreciation From Fans

eAeon and RM from BTS recently dropped the music video of their brand new song Don't, collaborating with each other for the very first time. The two artists have featured on the same song for the very first time. eAeon and BTS' Namjoon have co-written and composed the song for the former's solo album Fragile.

RM from BTS took to the official BTS Twitter handle to share the news of the new song dropping. He wrote, "I participated in the album of eAeon who I love and respect. I personally think the balance of the song turned out really well. Please listen to it a lot !! Thank you". BTS' Namjoon's fans took to their Twitter handles to share their reaction to the brand new song.

The Don't MV, which has been watch approximately 1 million times now, was loved by all KPOP fans. One fan appreciated the message of the song, writing, "Surviving through hardships and staying together, no need for miracles, no need for new things just the simple urge to not part ways and be together". They loved how it had a deep meaning and portrayed many emotions.

Another fan was confused by RM's part of the song. They did not understand the meaning of the lyrics and asked the rest of the BTS Army to help them comprehend the words. One fan was totally able to relate as the song helped them think back to their fairytale. "When I was a kid I used to cry over sea foam because i truly thought it was dead, heartbroken mermaids. They noted that the lyrics, "what color are the waves? white as snow when they break. did you survive the drift ok?" was particularly most relatable to them.

Other fans were excited to know that the song had already reached the number 1 spot on UK's iTunes. Many others praised BTS' Namjoon for his effort and said that they would support him, no matter what. Many fans admitted to already being addicted to the new tune.

surviving through hardships and staying together, no need for miracles, no need for new things just the simple urge to not part ways and be together.



it's so beautiful and so deep. heavy on emotions bt making perfect sense.#eAeonFragileNow#DontOutNow#TurnOnTheMoonRM pic.twitter.com/Me1ZyiAQHp — beeâ·ðŸ§ˆ (@kooluvsbangtan) April 30, 2021

#DontOutNow is #1 on UK itunes music videos and #7 on singles!



Amazing work uk ami, let's keep going ðŸ¥³ pic.twitter.com/NZlR2sSTMK — Yoongi's ðŸŽ¸ (ðŸ§ˆ) â·á´³ (@CinemaDoll90) April 30, 2021

i will support and love you in this and thousands of my other lives <3



NAMJOON WE ARE PROUD OF YOU#eAeonFragileNow #ë‹¬ì„ì¼œì¤˜ìš”#ìš°ë¦¬ì˜_ì¡°ì•½ëŒ_RM #DontOutNow#TurnOnTheMoonRM @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/OH2quftp12 — bets ia for ðŸ“š (@kvfools_) April 30, 2021

joon’s verse reminds me of my favorite fairy tale. ðŸ¥² when i was a kid i used to cry over sea foam because i truly thought it was dead, heartbroken mermaids.

“what color are the waves? white as snow when they break. did you survive the drift ok?” #eAeonFragileNow#DontOutNow pic.twitter.com/DMUcWJUFGw — elMARIAjinâ· ðŸ§ˆ (@bitchtheres_7) April 30, 2021

But Nam, you hurt my skin, I just went back to being delighted with what you do ...with you.

I love you Nam <33

ARMY let's continue to support our RM a lot, start your real ot7 without hypocrisy.

NAMJOON WE ARE PROUD OF YOU#DontOutNow #RM pic.twitter.com/TRthcBybi1 — ì†Œí”¼ì•„ ðŸ§ˆ (@vllddzx) April 30, 2021

We are proud of you, you are a great artist, thank you for every day teaching you the importance of studying and following our dreams, Let's also support @eaeon deserves equal recognition for his new album, thanks guys#DontOutNow #TurnOnTheMoonRMMV #eAeonFragileNow pic.twitter.com/iBtBmQpO8H — Alejandra Pardo ðŸŒ¼ (@Alejandra_P2610) April 30, 2021

Can anyone explain with baby language whats the point of RM verse? Because I read it a lot of times but I still don’t get it... I just can’t reach his phrasesðŸ˜ž#TurnOnTheMoonRM #DontOutNow pic.twitter.com/1dTOd8ORjA — cinnoâ·ðŸ§ˆ (@queenofmagical) April 30, 2021

I didn't expect it to NOT be beautiful but... shit this makes my heart ache and heal at the same time https://t.co/9HlWLpkLhy#DontOutNow — SeeYouâ·ðŸ§ˆ (@yeoninborahae) April 30, 2021

eAeon's Don't MV shows a couple and their journey together facing the ups and downs of their relationship. The lyrics of the song point out how the two are in love with each other but cannot stay together as they grow apart. Don't focuses on how they don't want the relationship to break and don't want to give up on each other.