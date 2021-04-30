EAeon And RM From BTS Drop The Music Video For Collab Track 'Don't'

RM from BTS and solo artist eAeon have collaborated for the very first time, releasing their song Don't's music video on April 30, 2021. RM from BTS and eAeon co-wrote and composed the music for the song. RM personally took to the BTS official Twitter handle to tell his fans about the brand new song. "I participated in the album of eAeon who I love and respect. I personally think the balance of the song turned out really well. Please listen to it a lot !! Thank you", he wrote. Watch eAeon and RM's Don't MV.

In the Don't MV, a bouquet of flowers is seen burning with raging flames right at the beginning. A girl who walks on a bridge looks fearfully and is very alert to her environment. A boy walks in the same way outside a train station. It is then revealed that the two are actually a couple.

The Don't MV explores many moments that the two share together. From finishing chores together, running around carefree and happily to fighting with each other and having differences. The couple visits all their locations but shares different emotions each time they visit the place. Don't is about a pleading cry for a lover to not break up a relationship and not hurt feelings.

Later, it is revealed that the flowers are burned by the girl and the couple is actually looking for each other in panic. They visit all their favourite locations in hopes of finding each other. They finally end up losing each other.

The song is a part of eAeon's solo music album Fragile. He released a single of the same name on April 30, 2021. The Don't MV has already been watched more than 690,000 times.

BTS' Namjoon's solo projects

BTS' Namjoon or RM has written many solo albums and collaborated with several artists over the years. In 2018, he released his solo album titled Mono, which had a total of six songs. Most recently, he wrote the song Winter Flower for Younha's album Unstable Mindset. He also featured as a vocalist on the song.