Ed Sheeran Announces New Single After Four Years With A Goofy Pic; Fans Cry Out 'finally!'

It is a moment of surprise and jubilation for the fans of Thinking Out Loud singer Ed Sheeran as he announced his first solo single since Divide in 2017. Matching his energy, the announcement of the track was made by Ed posting a goofy picture of himself with a relatable caption. Check out Ed Sheeran's latest Instagram post and his fans' hilarious reaction to the news.

Ed Sheeran announces his new single

The 30-year-old actor took to his social media to share a picture of him making a wacky expression while showing off his sleeve tattoos. He made the announcement with a goofy caption. The singer wrote, "The moment you realise your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks". Check out fans' reactions to Ed Sheeran's latest post below.

Netizens' react to the announcement

It was needless to say that the news came as a shock to everyone. Singer John Mayer was quick to comment under the post stating that he can relate to Ed's emotions while some fans were too shocked to react. Many encouraged the singer to just drop the single sooner while some expressed their anticipation after waiting for four years.

Amidst all the chaos, a few fans were quick to notice that Ed Sheeran might have added a new tattoo to his sleeve. A couple of fans tried to bring to Ed's notice that he had released a single called 'Afterglow' as one fan commented 'What about Afterglow Ed? that was a single'. Another fan hilariously commented that all his fans sported the same expression as him after his announcement.

A look at Ed Sheeran's songs over the years

The British singer gained recognition in the world of music through Youtube after which he released his debut album '+' in 2011. The album was a huge hit with tracks like The A-Team topping several musical charts. In the coming years, the singer went on to deliver massive hits such as Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You, Castle on the Hill, and Divide. In March 2017, Ed's ÷ Tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time.

