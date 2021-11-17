Ed Sheeran Announces Partnership With Pokemon Go; Netizens Call It Their 'favourite Thing'

Ed Sheeran's recent post on social media made fans wonder about the nature of the collaboration. The singer teased a collaboration with Pokemon Go, a popular location-based game involving the Japanese media franchise theme of catching the creatures.

There were reactions of all kinds on the post. Though not many details are available yet on what the partnership was all about, many of them took a light-hearted take on it.

Ed Sheeran teasers collaboration with Pokemon Go; netizens react

Ed Sheeran shared an image of his name written along with the logo of Pokemon Go. The Shape of You star captioned his post, 'Coming soon' and ended it with an 'x' to convey his love for his fans. He also used the hashtag 'Pokemon Go x Ed Sheeran.'

Netizens had some hilarious reactions to the post. One twisted the lyrics of his hit track, I'm in love with the shape of you, to 'shape of mew', referring to one of the Pokemon characters. Another created a video of catching the Pokemon named 'Ed Sheeran', as the Pokemon franchise involved catching the various characters into the Poke Ball.

One called it the 'favourite thing' and that if one of the Pokemons, Pikachu had red hair on, like Ed Sheeran had, they would 'catch all of them', which drew from the slogan of the show. One netizen shared they would do everything to catch Ed Sheeran if he was a Pokemon.

Netzens were also up for an Ed Sheeran Pokemon Go concert or listening to a Pokemon song from the British artist.

A creative fan of Ed had even made a thread of Ed Sheeran as a Pokemon, like Jigglypuff, Pikachu and more in 2019, and re-shared it in the comments.

I'm in love with the shape of Mew 🎵 pic.twitter.com/vQcM21wPex — Nico🐔 (@Niickrp) November 16, 2021

This is my favorite thing I’ve seen so far today. I cannot even imagine what it means, but if Pikachu has a red wig on, I will catch all of them. XDXD 💛 — JacLyn Jones (@Jasujo) November 16, 2021

i cant wait to go to the ed sheeran pokemon go concert!!!!! — thatnerdTy (@thatnerdTy) November 16, 2021

@weejaybabiano a pokemon Ed Sheeran song?! I'm soooo in! — Spike(See ya, Space Cowboy) (@jeffboyrdeee) November 16, 2021

if there’s an ed sheeran pokémon and i am going to do everything in my power to obtain it. everything. — sara duffy (@saraduffy_) November 16, 2021

Ed Sheeran as Pokémons: a thread pic.twitter.com/4rXng1ZmTX — Ed Sheeran Brasil = 🦋 (@EdSheeranBrCom) April 17, 2019

This is not the first time that Ed Sheeran has posted something related to Pokemon as he seems to be a fan of the franchise. The Grammy winner had posed in May earlier this year with one of the Pokemons, Snorlax and captioned it then 'Snorlax knows what’s up. Once he had even mentioned that his favourite Pokemon was Articuno for his flying powers.