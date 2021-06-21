Ed Sheeran 'apologises To Ginger People' For Going Blonde; Fans Say, 'never Do This Again'

On June 20, 2021, Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram handle and unveiled his new vampire avatar in his upcoming musical comeback. The singer, who has been on a hiatus for over four years, has hinted at his comeback with several snaps from his upcoming music video. Sharing his look in the Bad Habits teaser, the Shape Of You artist has apologised to his 'ginger people' for colouring his head blonde. In the caption, he also stated that 'it will never happen again'.

Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits teaser shows the artist ditching ginger hair

In the picture, the artist can be seen dressed in a pink suit and looking at himself in the mirror. He can be seen in Dracula-Esque eye shadow, blonde hair and black nail polish and vampire fangs. Sharing the snap, the Grammy Award winner penned, "6 days to go. My hair was blonde for 3 days for the shoot. I apologise to all my ginger people, it will never happen again '#factor70sunscreengang'".

As soon as the snap was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, "if you were blonde for more than a week, I’d never forgiven you". Another one wrote, "Thank god blond Ed isn’t permanent" with a laughing out loud face emoticon. A netizen commented, "You seem more excited than us Ed". Another one chipped in, "Prefer you ginger too".

Bad Habits release date is slated for June 25, 2021. Recently, the Thinking Out Loud artist shared the teaser of his new music video. In the motion clip, the singer can be seen along with a host of ghouls and zombies and several back dancers, all of them flaunting their frightening look. Sharing the teaser, the Beautiful People singer captioned, "Bad Habits video premiere this Friday 5 am BST / midnight EST x". Many fans dropped red hearts and positive comments. Along with the new single, a video will also be released in which he will be seen his never-seen-before vampire avatar. Many of his fans were excited to see the artist stepping into the ghoulish look as he has never done this before.

IMAGE: ED SHEERAN'S INSTAGRAM

