Ed Sheeran Bags Second Victory In 'Shape Of You' Copyright Trial; Rewarded $1.1M In Costs

English singer Ed Sheeran scored another victory in his Shape Of You copyright battle. He was also rewarded a handsome sum of money that represented a majority of Sheeran’s legal bill. The English singer claimed victory over the legal battle in April this year after the UK High Court copyright declared the singer free of accusations of plagiarizing the 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri.

Chokri had claimed that the 'Oh I' part from Sheeran's superhit song Shape Of You had an uncanny resemblance to his song's 'Oh Why' hook. During the trial, the 31-year-old stated that he does not remember listening to Chokri's song prior to making Shape Of You.

Ed Sheeran scores second victory in copyright battle

As per a report from Variety, a British judge awarded the singer over $1.1 million in costs. The money represents approximately 90% of Shivers' legal expense. As per the outlet, Judge Antony Zacaroli explained the reason behind awarding Sheeran millions of dollars in the case. He said, ''The starting point is to identify the winners and losers in the action because the general rule is that the unsuccessful party pays the costs of the successful party.''

''There is no dispute as to this: [Sheeran] undoubtedly won and won on every substantial point,'' the judge concluded.

In his ruling in April this year, Zacaroli told the court that Ed Sheeran 'neither deliberately nor subconsciously copied' Chokri's song and maintained that 'such similarities are only a starting point for a possible infringement' of copyright after it was established that there were 'similarities between the one-bar phrase' in both tracks.

Following the win, Ed Sheeran took to his social media to speak out against the practice of claiming copyright over songs and the increasing cases of such malpractice. ''I'm not an entity, I'm not a corporation; I'm a human being, I'm a father, I'm a husband, I'm a son. Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience, and I hope that this ruling, it means in the future, baseless claims like this can be avoided. This really does have to end,'' he had said in the video.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@teddysphotos