Ed Sheeran Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of 'The A Team'; Says 'Made My Dreams Come True'

The British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran began his music career with the song The A Team. The Grammy Award-winning singer since then has made several accolades in his name. As his first song marked its 10th anniversary on June 12, 2021, the singer shared a post on Instagram. He also revealed how he wrote the song and how it changed his life.

Ed Sheeran's The A Team turns 10

Ed Sheeran recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him singing his first song, The A Team. The singer also shared when he began writing the song that made him a much successful singer. He wrote, "It’s the 10th anniversary of The A Team's official release this weekend. I wrote The A Team back in 2009 when I was 18 years old. It was the song that led me to my first record deal, and eventually became my first single and broke me globally. Looking back, it’s mental how a song I wrote at a student bedsit in Guildford in my teens has travelled so far around the world and made all of my dreams come true, and then some x".

Fans and friends react to Ed Sheeran's Instagram post

Several fans and friends of the singer expressed their views about the song. Some also shared their memories with the song and the first time they heard it. Taylor Henderson wrote, "I remember being in high school and discovering this song for the first time!! such a tune 🙌🏼", while Cian Ducrot wrote, "This song really set the bar for songwriters around the world and it still does 🤍". A friend of Ed Sheeran, Chris Leonard wrote, "Still remember you and I being in the back of a taxi on Munster Road in Fulham and hearing it on Radio 1 for the first time. 🤯".

On his work front

Ed Sheeran is all set to launch his new single Bad Habits. The song is set to release on June 25, 2021. It would mark Sheeran's first solo in four years. He shared a post on Instagram to express his excitement. He wrote, "The moment you realise your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks".

