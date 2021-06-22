Ed Sheeran Drops 'Bad Habits' Teaser; Fans Say That It's "a Smash Hit"

Ed Sheeran very recently took to Instagram in order to reveal that come June 25th, he will be releasing a new single, titled Bad Habits. Ahead of the same, Ed Sheeran has released a teaser of the music video that features Bad Habits song. For the first time ever, the actor and musician can be seen donning the avatar of a vampire in the same. Ed Sheeran's latest Instagram post that sees him promoting his upcoming musical number can be found below.

Ed Sheeran announces the arrival of Bad Habits song

In a matter of no time, Ed Sheeran's Instagram followers and fans alike took to the comments section of the post in order to share their thoughts on the same. Several netizens can be seen sharing their excitement regarding the arrival of Ed Sheeran's new single, close to six months after the release of his surprise Holiday special song, "Afterglow". Some of those comments can be found below:

Additionally, he had implied that he is working on a project with FRIENDS alumnus Courteney Cox. The same was done through a video that saw him as well as Cox engage in a musical duet of sorts, with Sheeran taking charge with the vocals. Through the video post, he had even revealed that one must be on the lookout for something from his end on June 25th. Given that the dates of the post below and the one above match, one can perhaps say that he was talking about the same project. The announcement video can be found below:

As far as Ed Sheeran's previous musical outings are concerned, the latest addition to the list of Ed Sheeran songs was Afterglow, which was released by the singer/songwriter in the last few days of the year 2020. The song made its on-air debut when BBC One played a snippet of the song on air on Monday, 21st December 2020 at 11 am EST, the time by which Sheeran had promised a Christmas surprise. This is the British Hitmaker's first song in eighteen months. The music video of Ed Sheeran's new song can be found below.

