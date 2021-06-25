Ed Sheeran Drops The Music Video For "Bad Habits" On YouTube, Fans React Positively

Ed Sheeran’s song Bad Habits finally released on Youtube and the fans of the singer showered the music video with absolute love. The song had been teased by the singer for quite a while and thus fans were quite excited about the music video. The Bad Habits video sees Sheeran sport a blonde hairstyle as opposed to his natural ginger look. The singer addressed this through a hilarious post on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits song out

The new music video was filled with bass-heavy tunes and several dance routines that broke out throughout the length of the video. The music video resembled a few superhero-type sequences’ which made the video an interesting watch. The video is bright and intense at the same time and thus fans seemed to enjoy the video as they mentioned the same in the comments section. The singer sports makeup and a gothic look as he walks around and sings throughout the apocalyptic video. The music video featured a number of sequences that hinted at the end of the world or a post-apocalyptic planet. The tunes of the song however created a groovy effect due to which fans found the video to be quite interesting. Fans wrote how excited they are to see Ed Sheeran in his all-new avatar and thus praised the actor for exploring new boundaries with his video.

Earlier on Ed Sheeran shared a picture of himself as he got ready in front of the mirror. The picture saw Ed taking a good look at himself before he would go on to perform in the Bad habits music video. He can be seen wearing the same pink suit with black nail paint along with his blonde hair. Addressing the same, the singer said that there are 6 days to go for the release of his song. He then added that his hair had been blonde for a total of 3 days during the shot of Bad Habits. Mentioning this, Ed jovially apologised to all the Ginger people and assured them that it will never happen again. Fans found the post to be quite hilarious and enjoyed the behind-the-scenes picture posted by Ed Sheeran.

image: Still from Bad Habits

