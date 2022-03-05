Ed Sheeran Heads To Court To Defend Copyright Charges Against 2017 Hit Song 'Shape Of You'

Popular singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has landed himself in legal trouble in a copyright lawsuit that has been filed over his hit track Shape of You, which released in 2017. According to reports by Entertainment Tonight Canada, the case has been going on since 2018, when songwriters Sami Switch, also known as Sami Chokri, and Ross O'Donoghue alleged that the hit song was similar to Chakri's track Oh Why. The duo claimed that Shape of You infringes 'particular lines and phrases' from the 2015 release Oh Why and Sheeran headed to court as the legal battle kickstarted on Friday.

Shape of You copyright charges

According to reports by ANI, Sheeran, along with Johnny McDaid, producer Steven McCutcheon, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Polar Patrol Music and others issued legal proceedings against the duo in a bid to obtain a legal declaration stating that there was no copyright infringement. This was followed by Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue alleging copyright infringement and making demands for the damages caused.

Entertainment Tonight Canada also reported that although Sheeran denied the copyright infringement allegations, he was suspended from securing any Shape of You royalties. The British singer's lawyers made it clear that Ed Sheeran and his co-writers had no recollection of hearing the song in question, Oh Why. Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue's lawyer, however, mentioned that the similarity between the two songs was 'striking and immediately apparent'. The ongoing trial is said to last for three weeks and is being heard by Justice Zacaroli.

Ed Sheeran copyright charges

This is not the first time Ed Sheeran has faced legal action for copyright infringement on his songs. He was earlier sued over his emotional song Photograph, which was settled in court. However, he was also sued for $100 million for Thinking Out Loud, which is still an ongoing case.

Ed Sheeran songs

Fans are currently excited about Ed Sheeran's most recent collaboration with Camila Cabello in a number titled Bam Bam. The music video released on March 4, 2022, and saw the British musician grooving and playing the guitar at a bar. The song gained heaps of love and praise and the duo was lauded for their latest project together.

