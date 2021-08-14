Ed Sheeran Joins India's COVID Relief Campaign; Here's The Indian Woman Who Influenced Him

Trailblazer Natasha Mudhar also roped in the likes of Annie Lennox and Jay Shetty to back We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods. Founder of London-based social impact enterprise, The World We Want (WWW) and trailblazing entrepreneur, Natasha Mudhar has brought onboard global icons such as Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox, Sister Sledge ft Sledgendary, and Jay Shetty among many others to participate in an Independence Day, COVID relief fundraiser named We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, which is co-produced in partnership with Reliance Entertainment.

Natasha Mudhar brings Ed Sheeran to participate in We For India post-COVID relief fundraiser

Natasha says, "For years I have experienced first-hand and spearheaded projects that create lasting impact when creative forces are harnesses for social good. This virtual fundraiser is a culmination of all the goodwill we have gathered over the last 25 years." "This event is expected to raise over INR 25 crores for COVID-19 relief in India with the help of over 100 icons from the world of film, music, comedy, and sports. I believe their support for the event is a result of the fact that COVID has impacted everyone, everywhere in some shape or form." "Everyone resonates with the devastation it has caused and that compassion, experience, and empathy has mobilised global icons to be a part of this fundraiser," the entrepreneur added.

Ed Sheeran, one among the World's best-selling music artist with more than 150 million records sold and with 4 Grammys and 6 Billboard Music Awards to his credit says, "India is a country I hold close to my heart, and I have always cherished my time spent there such as while touring in 2017. Today, if we can make a huge difference to the lives impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 and help protect lives in the future, we must do it."

We For India is an initiative that is conceptualized by the global social impact enterprise The World We Want, with its focus on not only saving lives but protecting livelihoods. Produced in partnership with leading media and entertainment company Reliance Entertainment, its funds will be generated and further allocated across post-Covid-19 relevant causes by GiveIndia. The three-hour global digital broadcast event is expected to raise over Rs 25 crores for COVID relief in India. It will feature over 100 major stars and icons from the world of film, music, comedy, and sports and will stream live on Facebook globally this Independence Day at 7.30 pm IST.

The global digital broadcast will also provide an opportunity for its viewers around the world to donate in real-time to aid post-COVID-19 pandemic missions and provide vital preventative measures against future waves. A few prominent celebrities include Annie Lennox, Mick Jagger, Jay Shetty, Nancy Ajram, Sister Sledge ft Sledgendary, Nile Rodgers, Lola Lennox, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Jaaved Jaaferi, Javed Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Prabhudeva, Rahul Bose, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkummar Rao, Saif Ali Khan, and Sonu Sood.

(With inputs: PR)

IMAGE: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.