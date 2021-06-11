Ed Sheeran Makes Fans Go Berzerk After Dressing Up Like A Vampire; See Reactions Here

English music sensation Ed Sheeran's Instagram handle quite recently treated his fans and followers alike with a picture of him in a vampire-Esque getup. Ed Sheeran's next Instagram post sees the "Shape Of You" singer sporting unkempt hair as well as the black nails that one has come to associate with the vampire characters for decades now. In addition to the same, the musician can also be seen striking a pose with prosthetic teeth in order to complete the look. The picture can be found below.

Ed Sheeran dresses up as a vampire:

Soon enough, Ed Sheeran's Instagram family took to the comments section of the same in order to share what they think of Sheeran's new look. One of the people who left a comment implied that he could give Edward Cullen (The character played by Robert Pattinson in the Twilight film series) a run for his money. On the other hand, some of the netizens heaped praises on Sheeran for trying out the vampire look in their own unique way. Some of the comments can be found below.

The netizens react to Ed Sheeran's latest Instagram post:

It wasn't too long ago when the musician, through his very own Instagram post, had implied that he is working on a project with FRIENDS alumnus Courteney Cox. The same was done through a video that saw him as well as Cox engage in a musical duet of sorts, with Sheeran taking charge of the vocals. However, details regarding Ed Sheeran's next are scarce. The announcement video can be found below.

As far as Ed Sheeran's musical outings are concerned, the latest addition to the list of Ed Sheeran songs was Afterglow, which was released by the singer/songwriter in the last few days of the year 2020. The song made its on-air debut when BBC One played a snippet of the song on air on Monday, 21st December 2020 at 11 am EST, the time by which Sheeran had promised a Christmas surprise. This is the British Hitmaker's first song in eighteen months. The music video of Ed Sheeran's new song can be found below.

On the other hand, Ed Sheeran quite recently revealed that he will be releasing a single after a break of nearly four years. The musician did so with an unconventional picture of himself. The same can be found below.

