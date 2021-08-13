Ed Sheeran On Her Daughter Becoming A Musician: 'I Want Her To Have Her Own Identity'

Singer Ed Sheeran has recently revealed that he isn't keen on his daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran to become a pop star over concerns that she will constantly be compared to the music icon. The Shape of You hitmaker and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter in August last year, and now, the singer has revealed in the Table Manners podcast, that he wants the baby to have her own identity. “I think it’s from being in the music industry – I’m like, ‘I would not wish this on my child.’ I would hate for her to be known as my daughter rather than just Lyra, I want her to have her own identity.”, he said.

Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry, is a hockey player and Ed believes their daughter is destined to follow her and becoming a sportsperson. He added, "I think Lyra will be more sport I think.". To much astonishment of his fans, the Perfect singer revealed that he had planned on retiring from music following the birth of his daughter in order to focus on being a great dad, however after putting in a lot of "time and effort" into the early days of fatherhood, his urge to get back to writing songs has returned.

In an interview on SiriusXM, he said that he had stopped playing music for a bit and how music is entirely him as a person. Then, after having his daughter, he realised the paternal instinct in him and was like, 'Right, that's it. This is me. I am probably just going to be a dad. I am not going to play music anymore.'.

He added that it later dawned on him, how, when Lyra grows up, it is important for her to realise that her parents have work ethics, which is when the singer went back to making music and his creative juices started flowing again.

The Castle on the Hill chart-topper had taken a brief break from his career as he started his family with Cherry while his time away. According to reports, the couple had first met when they were teenagers but didn't hit things off until around July of 2015. However, the duo got married in a secret ceremony in 2018 after years of dating at Sheeran's estate in Suffolk. The couple announced the birth of their child last year through their social media with an adorable post, that mentioned: "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,".

