Ed Sheeran Says He Decided To 'quit Music' After His Daughter Lyra's Birth, Here's Why

Touted as one of the biggest artists of this generation, British singer Ed Sheeran established himself as a songster and songwriter after delivering one record-breaking hit after another. While it is not unheard of for artists to take a hiatus from work, the Shape of You singer revealed he wanted to retire from his career after starting a family. Take a look at the reason behind his decision and why he did not go through with the plan.

Ed Sheeran 'not going to play music anymore

The singer married his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and welcomed their first daughter, Lyra on September 1 in 2020. Following his wedding, Sheeran decided to take a hiatus from music and spend more time with his family, hence, ending his Divide tour in 2019. Upon the arrival of his little girl, the singer took the decision to stop playing or making music anymore.

While talking to SiriusXM, Sheeran revealed why he chose to return to music and said that he went on a path of self-discovery as a person after taking a break from everything. Thought after becoming a parent Sheeran had decided to remain a 'stay-at-home' dad forever and stop playing music altogether, he soon realised how important it was for his daughter to grow up seeing her parents working hard.

Adding to this, Ed stated that rather than letting her daughter see her parents unemployed, he would want her to know that her parents have a work ethic and love doing their job. However, getting back to creating music was not easy for the English singer as he admitted things being "directionless" for a while.

More on Ed Sheeran's songs

The singer has an impressive track record of pathbreaking singles and albums to his name. From Sing to Shape of You, Ed Sheeran delivered bangers like I Don't Care, Beautiful People, The A Team, Perfect and more and collaborated with notable artists like Justin Beiber, Taylor Swift and DJ Khaled. His recent single Bad Habits, from his upcoming fifth studio album, topped the UK chart and continues to climb the US Billboard chart. He also hinted at an upcoming project on his social media.

IMAGE- ED SHEERAN'S INSTAGRAM

