After recently attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran opened up about how he felt that award shows had an uncomfortable atmosphere as there were a lot of people wanting others to fail.

Ed Sheeran clarified that he wasn’t speaking specifically about the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, but about award shows in general. He also compared American award shows with the British ones, saying the former made him more uncomfortable.

'The room is filled with resentment, hatred': Ed Sheeran

According to the reports by Audacy's The Julia Show, the British singer-songwriter said that the atmosphere at American award shows made him uncomfortable in comparison to the British ones. "The room is filled with resentment and hatred toward everyone else and it's quite an uncomfortable atmosphere," he said.

He also mentioned that though all artists were sweet people, they were surrounded by entourages that want them to win. “So it's one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye," he said.

Ed Sheeran then revealed that he was not specifically referring to the MTV Video Music Awards and said that it was about all the other award shows, including the Grammys, AMAs, etc. "It's just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don't like that," he said.

Comparing the American and British award shows, he said, "In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it's just sort of a good night out." Sheeran also opened up about how he was not the only one who felt this way and added that he did speak to others who revealed that they had a similar feeling. "I've spoken to people and they're like, 'I just felt really depressed afterwards.' The atmosphere is just not nice… It's a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don't like it,” he said.

Ed Sheeran recently appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 and performed for the first time at the event since 2017. He performed the latest single, Shivers, from his new album '=' or 'Equals' that is slated to release on 29 October 2021.

(Image: AP)