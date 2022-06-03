Ed Sheeran Shares Decade-old Pic With Queen Ahead Of His Platinum Jubilee Performance

Entire England is currently basking in celebrations as Queen Elizabeth II has completed 70 years on the British throne. The celebrations kicked off on June 2 and will continue for four days. The four-day event started with the famous Trooping the Colour ceremony. As the Red Arrows flypast over central London, the Queen was also heard saying "how incredible." The celebration will also see several performances by celebrated British artists. English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is also set to perform at the platinum jubilee on Sunday, June 5. Ahead of his performance, the Shape Of You singer recently shared a throwback picture with the Queen and penned an emotional note on how he has come a long way in his musical career.

The British singer recently took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with Queen Elizabeth II. In the photo, Ed Sheeran could be seen sharing smiles with the Queen as they shook each other's hands. He wore a black tuxedo, while the Queen stunned in a golden dress and her jewels. The second picture had Sheeran singing at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, which took place about a decade ago.

Ed Sheeran pens an emotional note ahead of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Along with the photos, the singer also penned an emotional note and mentioned two decades ago he decide to pursue music after watching the Queen's Golden Jubilee on TV. He further penned he got a chance to perform at the Diamond Jubilee ceremony, which was held in 2012. He also added how his life "keeps coming full circle in lovely ways" as he is set to perform at the Platinum Jubilee celebration.

He wrote, "20 years ago I decided I wanted to pick up a guitar because I watched the Golden Jubilee on tv, saw Eric Clapton play Layla and said ‘that’s what I wanna do’. 10 years later I played The A Team at the Diamond Jubilee, and now 10 years on I’m playing the Platinum Jubilee this Sunday." "Life is weird how it keeps coming full circle in lovely ways. Tune in on Sunday and see ya there," he further added.

