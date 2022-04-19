Ed Sheeran Shares Glimpse Of '2step' Music Video Filmed In Ukraine Prior To War

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran is currently gearing up for the release of the music video of the remixed track 2Step, which was filmed in Ukraine ahead of the Russian invasion. The singer took to his social media account to share some exciting news as he announced that the video would release on Friday, April 22. He also shared a short glimpse of the song and mentioned it was shot in Ukraine at a time when there was 'no sign of horror' in the country.

2Step music video release date

Ed Sheeran took to his social media account on Tuesday to share a short glimpse from the upcoming 2Step music video, which was filmed ahead of the war in the country. The singer mentioned that although he spent a short while in the country, he came to love the people and the place. The clip included the singer walking on the streets of Ukraine along with its citizens, and the slow-paced video soon turned into a power-packed flash mob. The video gained heaps of love online and fans can't wait for the release of the 2Step music video. Ed Sheeran captioned the post-

"We filmed the 2step video last year in Kyiv and although it was my first time there, I quickly loved the people and the place. There was no sign of the horror that was to come to Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone there. The video comes out on Friday this week and proceeds from the YouTube streams will go to the DEC’s Ukraine appeal x"

Watch preview of the 2Step music video here

Ed Sheeran has often spoken in support of Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion and demonstrated solidarity with civilians impacted by the war. The singer recently performed at 'Concert For Ukraine' along with Camila Cabello as the duo crooned their recently released track Bam Bam. The event was set up to raise funds for those impacted by the ongoing war and the artists urged fans to make a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). Camila Cabello also shared glimpses from the duo's performance as she urges her fans and followers online to make a donation.

Image: Instagram/@teddysphotos