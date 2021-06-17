Ed Sheeran Shares New 'glampire' Look For Upcoming Album; Fans Get 'Thriller Vibes'

Ed Sheeran has unveiled his stunning new vampiric avatar in anticipation of his musical comeback. The Shape Of You artist has been out of the limelight for 4 years but now has hinted at his comeback with a sneak peek at his new music video. Bad Habits, his new single, will be out next week and will be accompanied by a video in which he suits up as a vampire. This is a completely new look for Ed Sheeran who has never really stepped into the world of the supernatural for his videos. Even the style quotient, minus the whole undead monster part, is unlike what he has ever done before. It will be interesting to see if this change in his appearance will also come with a change in his style of music.

Bad Habits teaser leaves fans excited

Bad Habits

The official video premieres on 25th Junehttps://t.co/QAxqivAEHx#BadHabits pic.twitter.com/LuZRCSYjxl — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 16, 2021

Sheeran is shown heading a band of six men dressed in Halloween costumes through the road in slow-mo in the preview. The singer is up front and centre, wearing a fitted, hot pink blazer with his red hair pushed up and black sparkly make-up around his eyelids, rather than his usual jeans and t-shirt look. Sheeran has indicated that there will be an undead twist to this, with fangs showing as he grins. Most of the Ed Sheeran songs see him as the boy next door or the underdog, here he looks like some sort of super-villain and his fans have not been able to stop gushing over the look he is sporting. As per his teaser, the main event will be released on June 25, 2021.

this is the new ‘thriller’ by MJ. I can’t wait😍😍😍😍 — |proud•of•harry| (@JaneOfRivia) June 16, 2021

the music industry is back pic.twitter.com/BxfjmoE6F1 — cami🧛🏻‍♂️bad habits (@getwellsheeran) June 16, 2021

Thriller vibes — PattyJeanK 👟🏃🏋📚 (@PattyJeanK) June 16, 2021

I believe in ed sheeran supremacy pic.twitter.com/PHsYqlymdU — Ed Sheeran Latinoamérica (@sheerios_latam) June 16, 2021

Is this going to be Ed's "Reputation Era"? I'm here for it. — Kenziee K (@KenzieeKinzz) June 16, 2021

Fans could not control their excitement and asked Sheeran where he had been hiding this part of himself for so long. Others commented saying that the teaser gave them major Thriller vibes as it seems to be a nod to that era. Yet others said that this was the return of an era and now the music industry would be great again. One Netizen wrote, “tell ed we love him and we're done excited”, and many others echoed the sentiment of this one user. The overall consensus was that people were really excited to see what Ed Sheeran had in store for them.

IMAGE: ED SHEERAN'S TWITTER

