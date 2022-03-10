Ed Sheeran Sings In Court During His 'Shape Of You' Copyright Trial To Prove His Innocence

Released on January 6, 2017, Ed Sheeran's Shape of You is one of the double lead singles from his third studio album, along with Castle on the Hill. 'Shape of You' topped the singles chart of 34 countries, which includes US Billboard Hot 100, as well as the UK, Australian and Canadian singles charts. Not only this, the song became the best performing song of 2017. It also became the first song to hit 2 billion streams on Spotify. But, recently the British singer was accused of stealing ideas from songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue.

Ed Sheeran sings Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' during the court hearing

Sami and Ross claimed that some parts of Shape of You are similar to Sami's Oh Why. Learning the same, the duo soon filed a case in court after which Ed Sheeran headed to the court for a legal battle. During the copyright case trial in London's High Court, Ed Sheeran sang elements of Nina Simone's Feeling Good and Blackstreet's No Diggity to show how the melodies can sound similar. He explained that 'if you put them all in the same key, they'll sound the same, as per BBC.

'I don't believe in stealing ideas': Sheeran

Denying the allegations, Sheeran told the court that had not even listened to Chokri's song. He even rejected the suggestion that friends might have played it to him before he wrote Shape of You in October 2016. According to a report by BBC, the songwriters' lawyer claimed that Sheeran borrows ideas and puts them into his songs without acknowledging them. Denying the claim, Sheeran said that he does not believe in stealing others' work without acknowledgment.

The singer said, "All those examples are not famous artists that we've cleared songs with and that's what I have to say on that."

More on Shape Of You

The Shape of You was nominated for British Single of the Year and British Video of the Year at the 2018 Brit Awards. Further, it also won Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Billboard ranked Shape of You as the ninth most successful song of all time in 2018.

Image: Instagram/@edsheeran