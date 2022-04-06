Ed Sheeran Speaks Out After Copyright Battle Win; 'Claims Like This Are Too Common Now'

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran claimed victory in the copyright battle over his 2017 hit Shape of You. The UK High Court copyright declared the singer free of accusations of plagiarizing the 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri. The latter had claimed that the 'Oh I' part from Shape Of You, the most streamed song in Spotify’s history, had an uncanny resemblance to his song's 'Oh Why' hook.

Apart from negating the claims that he 'borrows ideas and throws them into his songs, sometimes he would acknowledge it but sometimes he won’t', the singer also affirmed during the trial that he does not remember listening to Chokri's song. Hours after the news of his win surfaced, the singer took to his social media to speak out about the 'common' practice of filing plagiarism in the music industry.

Ed Sheeran on winning Shape Of You copyright battle

Taking to his official social media handle, Sheeran shared a video by announcing his legal battle win in the caption writing, ''Dealing with a lawsuit recently. We won and I wanted to share a few words about it all''. In the video, he addressed the common practice of accusing artists of copying music while pointing out the limitations they have in regard to chords and notes. He began by saying, ''While we're obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now,''

The Grammy-award winning singer further opined that it has become a 'culture' to make a claim 'where the idea is settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court--even if there's no base for the claim,'' Sheeran also opined that such practices were 'damaging to the songwriting industry' and added, ''There's only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify. That's 22 million songs a year, and there are only 12 notes that are available,"

After acknowledging the 'pain and hurt' suffered by both the parties involved in the legal battle, the singer added, ''I'm not an entity, I'm not a corporation; I'm a human being, I'm a father, I'm a husband, I'm a son. Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience, and I hope that this ruling, it means in the future, baseless claims like this can be avoided. This really does have to end,''

He further thanked his fans and fellow artists who supported him throughout the process and concluded by saying, ''Hopefully we can all get back to writing songs, rather than having to prove that we can write them."

(With inputs from AP)