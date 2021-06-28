Last Updated:

Ed Sheeran Thanks Fans For Showering Love On 'Bad Habits'; Promises More Announcements

Ed Sheeran shared that he is 'over the moon' as he thanked fans for showering his latest single 'Bad Habits' with love. The artist hinted at more releases soon.

Ed Sheeran dropped his latest single Bad Habits a couple of days ago. The single is widely reported to be the leading song of his upcoming fifth studio album and marks the artist's first solo in over four years. As the track is receiving praises from people, Sheeran expressed his gratitude. 

Ed Sheeran is 'over the moon' as fans shower love on 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently posted a video of himself thanking fans for their lovely response to Bad Habits. In it, he said that it is his first single from an album that has received this much love. The artist noted that he is glad that people are "digging" and streaming it. Sheeran mentioned that there are more announcements coming soon, but asked fans to enjoy Bad Habits for now. He wrote that he is "over the moon" with all the fan love. Check out Ed Sheeran's Instagram video below. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bad Habits video song

 

Bad Habits review

 

Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits also had a limited edition CD single release, featuring only this song. The dance-pop track is written by Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, and Fred Gibson. Premiered on June 25, 2021, it currently has more than 15 million views on YouTube with 830k likes.  

