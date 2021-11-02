Ed Sheeran Thinks If He Dated Wife Cherry In High School, It 'would've Been A Disaster'

British pop singer Ed Sheeran, in an interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on Monday, recalled his childhood friendship with his wife Cherry Seaborn while growing up and the day they reunited after losing touch.

The singer revealed that the duo had been 'really close friends' before losing touch as Seaborn got a scholarship to Duke University. Read on to know more.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn were childhood friends

During his conversation with Dax Shepard, Ed Sheeran said that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had been 'really close friends' while growing up, however, if he had dated her in high school, "it would have been a disaster". The couple lost touch when Seaborn was offered a scholarship by Duke University and Sheeran went on tour. However, one night in New York City in the year 2015, the old friends finally reunited.

The 30-year-old singer said of his friend Lauren, whom he took on tour with him, "One day, she was in New York and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street. And then she was like, 'Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yes.'" He also admitted that at the time, he was nervous because the last time he had seen the 29-year-old, they had "hooked up". The Bad Habits singer said,

"In my head, the last time I'd seen Cherry we hooked up. So in my head, I was like what if she remembers that because it was like a while ago. It was very innocent. Very gentle, it was a kiss."

Sheeran and Seaborn live in the same hometown where the duo grew up, as he said he feels like his old self when he is there. The Shivers star further explained, "I feel like I am the me that I was when I grew up when I'm there. And then when I come to London, it's like you have this switch. I described it like putting on Spider-Man's outfit, you become this person that no one recognizes when you go back," he said. "I know everyone so I'm pretty invisible there."

Earlier in the month of October, Sheeran explained on the Norwegian-Swedish talk show, Skavlan that his proposal to Seaborn nearly did not happen the way he had planned. He said, "Cherry's parents never married. They're now married, but they were together for 30 years. So she hasn't grown up thinking that marriage is important. So I was walking into it being like, 'I don't know if she's going to say yes.' I really didn't know."

However, she did say yes and the couple, who first met as children, were engaged in the year 2017. They tied the knot in January 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2020. Recently, on Friday, Sheeran celebrated the release of his fourth studio album '='.

Image: Instagram/@cherry.seaborn