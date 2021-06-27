Ed Sheeran To Collaborate With BTS For Upcoming Track? Big Hit Music Responds

American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has once again collaborated with BTS for a song on the K-POP boyband's upcoming album, Big Hit Music confirmed on Sunday. The rumors of a collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran began doing the rounds after the American songwriter disclosed the information at a radio show on June 26. This would be the second collaboration between Ed Sheeran and BTS after their highly-acclaimed song- 'Make It Right' from the latter's 2019 album 'Map of the Soul: Persona'.

“I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well," Ed Sheeran told American radio show “Most Requested Live." The singer was on the show to promote his latest single 'Bad Habits.'

BTS Butter CD version to feature song?

As HYBE Labels has already announced, BTS will be releasing a CD version of their latest chart-topping English-language hit ''Butter'' in July. The music label had announced that the CD version will also include a brand new track that ''will make your heartbeat to the rhythm of BTS's positive energy''.

A source from Big Hit Music confirmed this to Newsen saying, “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.” However, it is uncertain if the group's new song with Ed Sheeran will be included in the new CD.

The Korean boy band recorded another successful comeback with 'Butter' and their latest English single quickly climbed up the charts after its release on May 21. As per Chart Data on Twitter, BTS Butter became the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views outdoing none other than BTS itself which had held the rank with its previous English single Dynamite. BTS 'Butter' garnered over 113 million views in 24 hours.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.