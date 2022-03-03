Ed Sheeran Urges Fans To Extend Help To Those Impacted By 'devastating' Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has now entered its eighth day on March 3, and numerous attacks and explosions have been reported in some of the largest cities of Ukraine including Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital. Reacting to shocking developments in war-struck Ukraine, several actors, singers and celebrities from the entertainment industry have pledged support and sent their love and prayers to those impacted by the crisis. Joining the bandwagon, singer Ed Sheeran has now taken to his social media handle to urge his fans and followers online to lend a helping hand to those impacted by the ongoing crisis.

Ed Sheeran on Russia-Ukraine war

The Shape of You singer took to his social media account on Thursday and penned down a note as he urged his fans and followers on Instagram to extend help to those impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. He mentioned that the ongoing situation in Ukraine weighs heavy on him as he sent his love to all the innocent individuals impacted by the turmoil. He urged netizens to make a donation to the British Red Cross if they could, as the organization is rallying in support of those in need of essential services during this 'devastating conflict'. He also shared the link through which individuals can make donations if they choose to do so.

Sharing the donation link on his Instagram story, Sheeran wrote, "What we're witnessing in Ukraine weighs heavy and my love goes out to all of those affected by the devastating conflict. The British Red Cross is taking donations to provide essential services to those in need. If you can, you can donate."

Russia-Ukraine war

In some of the most recent developments on the eighth day of the Russia-Ukraine war, Republic Media Network on Thursday accessed a video depicting a school being destroyed by Russian troops in Kharkiv. The Ukrainian government and its nationals continue to show resistance in the face of multiple explosions and attacks. Earlier, reports stated that strategic bombarding was being carried out by the Russian military, which was targeting TV towers, administrative buildings, schools, etc. However, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that more than 9,000 Russian troops have been killed and that the Russian military has lost 900 armed vehicles since the start of the war.

Image: AP