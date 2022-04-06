Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Battle Over Hit Track 'Shape Of You'

In the latest development, Ed Sheeran has claimed victory in the copyright battle over his 2017 hit Shape of You. The High Court copyright conflict came to its conclusion when the judge ruled that the singer hadn't plagiarised the 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri. Sami, an artist who goes by the name Sami Switch, had claimed that the "Oh I" part in Sheeran's superhit song had uncanny similarities to the "Oh why" hook in his track.

Sheeran, whose track became one of the best-selling songs of 2017, mentioned that he did not remember hearing Oh Why before the trial. Ed told the court last month that he negated the claims that he “borrows ideas and throws them into his songs, sometimes he would acknowledge it but sometimes he won’t”.

Ed Sheeran wins 2017 hit Shape Of You High Court copyright battle

According to Variety, Judge Antony Zacaroli in his ruling said that the singer had “neither deliberately nor subconsciously copied” Chokri’s work. The authority acknowledged that while were “similarities between the one-bar phrase” in both the tracks, however, maintained that “such similarities are only a starting point for a possible infringement” of copyright.

Zacaroli concluded that there were “differences between the relevant parts” of the tracks, which made for a strong argument that the ‘Oh I’ phrase” in the song isn't a result of plagiarism. Ian Mill QC, Sheeran's representative said that the case has left the artist 'deeply traumatised', while Chokri mentioned that the High Court case led to his "the worst few weeks of my life."

The verdict comes after a four-year legal battle between Sheeran and songwriters Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue. Meanwhile, the authors of Shape of You include Sheeran, Snow Patrol, singer Johnny McDaid as well as producer Steven McCutcheon. This isn't the first time Sheeran has been embroiled in copyright infringement battles. He faced similar issues with the tracks Photograph as well as Thinking Out Loud.