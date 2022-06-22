Ed Sheeran's Lookalike Rescued By Security After He Was Mobbed At Singer's Manchester Gig

Popular English singer Ed Sheeran's doppelgänger, Wes Byrne, had to be rescued by the security at the Galway Girl singer's concert after he was allegedly mobbed by fans. Byrne expected an enjoyable night of grooving to Sheeran's medleys with his sister and nephew but instead found himself in a pickle at the concert after fans started demanding selfies from him.

Before the situation could take a turn for the worse, the security at the venue moved the Oldham native to a safer place. The concert was held at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Ed Sheeran's lookalike mobbed, rescued at concert

As per a report by BBC, Wes Byrne, a binman from Oldham, was mobbed by the fans to the point of aisles being blocked by them. After the securities stepped in, Bryne, his sister and his eight-year-old nephew AJ were moved to the VIP seats. In an interview with the outlet, Bryne revealed that such situations are reoccurring ones in his life, however, he did not expect the events at the Manchester gig.

Recalling the incident, he said, ''Once the first person asked for a selfie that was it, people were blocking the stairs and security said it was a fire risk." he continued, ''Most people knew I was a lookalike, but they just wanted a picture with me, although I do think a few kids thought I was the real Ed, but I wasn't going to ruin it for them.''

Byrne also revealed that he had to show his passport to a drunk fan who was very convinced that he was Ed Sheeran.

He recalled being stopped 'almost every day' for selfies. However, he also found a silver lining in this ordeal when he started working as a Sheeran double in 2019. He also got to meet the English singer then.

If there are seven lookalikes of every person on Earth, Sheeran has already made at least two of his doppelgängers famous as Wes Byrne is not the only one stuck in a bizarre situation.

In 2019, a young man named Ty Jones from Manchester told Ladbible that fans approach him 'crying and shaking' to take selfies thinking that he is Ed Sheeran.

Image: Instagram/@teddysphotos