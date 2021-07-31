Ed Sheeran's New Untitled Album Due In Autumn, Manager Calls It 'sonically Adventurous'

American Singer and Songwriter Ed Sheeran is in album mode. Ed Sheeran recently released his latest single titled Bad Habits from his upcoming fifth studio album. According to his manager, the singer is currently gearing up for his new collections of tracks in the pipeline. Describing his long-awaited full-length untitled album, Ed Sheeran's manager called it "sonically adventurous".

Ed Sheeran upcoming album will be "sonically adventurous"

Sheeran's manager, Stuart Camp, recently talked about the singer's upcoming untitled album. He stated that the singer's fans should not expect the new album to "have the same vibe as the current single". He explained, "When you're an established artist at the level we're at, you can play a bit dangerously with the first single back because you know you're going to get some exposure." Camp added that they knew they could take a "slight risk", although the artist could then "balance out" with screwing himself for that "slight risk two minutes" before it is due to come out.

Stuart Camp divulged that Ed Sheeran's latest, Bad Habits, is not necessarily representative of the sound of his new album that is "due in the fall". Camp added, "It is indicative of a different approach to a lot of songs." Explaining that, Camp said, "It will both surprise and comfort people. There are some normal Ed Sheeran songs, but there's also some more sonically adventurous ones as well." Talking about their future plan, the singer's manager said, "It is to hit them hard with another single and album in the autumn."

While describing the upcoming album, Camp declined to give a date; however, he said, "There will be an album its year, but I cannot tell you any more than that." Ed's manager stated with lengthy touring plans in the pipeline, including "setting aside most of 2023 for North America", it is likely for the singer to release more than one album during the on-the-road cycle.

Speaking about the touring plans of Ed Sheeran, Camp revealed, "We'll be touring- if we're allowed to- for two to three years, and there may be more records in that period". He added, "If we tour for that long, I'd imagine there will be two albums within that cycle. Because this record's taken so long to make, we genuinely have a lot of songs, so it could happen relatively quickly". "If he wanted to, he could literally release an album of acoustic ballads tomorrow!" he concluded.

