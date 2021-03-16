Eddie Van Halen's Son 'disheartened' About His Father's Grammys Tribute, Shares Message

Wolfgang Van Halen recently took to his Instagram account after the Grammy Award Ceremony on Sunday, which also had an In Memoriam section that paid tributes to the artists that passed away in the last year. The 29-year-old shared how he was hurt with the tribute given to his father and didn’t feel that it justified his legacy. Read along to take a look at the long post that he wrote and all that he had to say.

Wolfgang Van Halen reacts to his father’s Grammy tribute

Wolfgang who was the bass player in his father’s band Van Halen, wrote, “The GRAMMYS asked me to play Eruption for the ‘In Memoriam’ section and I declined. I don’t think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself. It was my understanding that there would be an ‘In Memoriam’ section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed. I didn’t realize that they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of 4 full performances for others we had lost”.

He further shared how it hurt him when his "Pop" wasn’t even mentioned in the beginning, when the hosts spoke about people that had passed away. Wolfgang added, “I know rock isn’t the most popular genre right now, (and the academy does seem a bit out of touch) but I think it’s impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock, and music in general. There will never be another innovator like him”.

The musician also said that he is not sending a hate message and just wants to explain his side. Adding, “I know Pop would probably just laugh it off and say “Ehh who gives a shit?” He was only about the music anyway. The rest didn’t matter. I’d love to get the opportunity to speak with The Recording Academy not only about the legacy of my father, but the legacy of the Rock genre moving forward. Thank you”.

Eddie Van Halen passed away last year on October 6, 2020, and the news was shared by Wolfgang. He passed away after a long and difficult battle with throat cancer.