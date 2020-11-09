Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolf Van Halen Admits 'Life Is Really Hard' Without The Late Rocker

Wolf Van Halen took to his Instagram handle on November 7 and shared a black and white photo with his late father Eddie Van Halen. Opening up after a month of his father’s death, the musician wrote that there’s not a second when his father doesn’t cross his mind. He misses talking, laughing, listening and making music with him, she wrote. Many artists consoled the rocker and dropped heartbreak emoticons.

Wolf Van Halen opens up after a month of Eddie's death

The duo was seen striking wide smiles for the camera in the black and white picture. In his last month’s post, Wolf referred Eddie as ‘the best father he could ever ask for’. He continued to write that every moment he has shared with him on and off stage was a gift. He added that his heart is broken and he doesn’t think he will ever fully recover from the loss. He concluded with, “I love you so much, Pop.”

The duo was close to each other especially since they did not share only a familial bond but Wolfgang also replaced bassist Michael Anthony on his father’s legendary rock band in 2007. During the same year, Van Halen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. According to Fox News, Van Halen, who was popular for his immense skill for playing guitar, passed away from cancer on October 6, 2020. Since then, his son Wolfgang has often shared black and white pictures of his father with no caption.

Mom Valerie shares a flashback picture with ex-hubby Eddie Van Halen

Eddie’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli also shared several pictures of Eddie remembering him. She responded with a comment of broken heart emoticons soon after his passing. She shared a flashback monochrome picture with Eddie and baby Wolf in her arms. She captioned it as, “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.” She continued, “Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”

