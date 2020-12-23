Eddie Vedder Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Musician On His Birthday

Musician Eddie Vedder is celebrating his 56th birthday today on December 23, 2020. He is well known as a member of the Pearl Jam band and is a beloved guitarist. He was also ranked at number 7 on a list of "The Best Lead Singers of All Time" by Rolling Stone. So on the occasion of his birthday, here's a quiz based on Eddie Vedder's movies and life:

Eddie Vedder Quiz

1) In which city was the rockstar born?

Illinois

California

Nevada

Washington DC

2) What did Eddie do before he became a musician?

Waiter

Banker

Receptionist

None of the above

3) Which one of the band members of Red Hot Chili Peppers is Eddie good friends with?

Jack Irons

Dave Navarro

Hillel Slovak

Jack Sherman

4) When did the musician get married?

2010

2011

2018

2017

5) 'Into the Wild' is an album by the artist that is influenced by which one of these films?

Into the Wild

The Wild In Me

Lost

None of the above

6) In which movie did the musician make his debut in?

Singles

Hype

Into The Wild

A Star is Born

7) Which character from the film 'A Star is Born' was based on Eddie Vedder?

Jackson Maine

Rez Gavro

George "Noodles" Stone

Bobby Maine

Phil

8) Which song is this - 'I've got this life/ I'll be around to grow/ Who I was before/ I cannot recall'?

Long Nights

I Am Still Standing

Rise

Society

9) The song ' All Along the Watchtower' is from which album?

I am not there

Longing to Belong

Into The Wild

None of the above

10) Which song is this - 'When I can feel/ That there's nothing left to be concealed/ Moving on a scene surreal'?

No Celling

I Am Still Standing

Rise

Society

Eddie Vedder's Trivia & Answers

Eddie was born in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois. Eddie was a waiter and attended a community college near Chicago. The musician was good friends with former Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons. Eddie married his longtime girlfriend, model Jill McCormick, on September 18, 2010. The album was inspired by the film 'Into the wild'. The movie is - 'Singles'. The lead character played by Bradley Cooper - Jackson Maine was based on Eddie. The song is - 'Long Nights'. The song is from the album 'I am not There'. The song is - 'No Celling'.

