Eddie Vedder Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Musician On His Birthday

Musician Eddie Vedder is celebrating his 56th birthday today on December 23, 2020. He is well known as a member of the Pearl Jam band and is a beloved guitarist. He was also ranked at number 7 on a list of "The Best Lead Singers of All Time" by Rolling Stone. So on the occasion of his birthday, here's a quiz based on Eddie Vedder's movies and life:
1) In which city was the rockstar born?
2) What did Eddie do before he became a musician?
3) Which one of the band members of Red Hot Chili Peppers is Eddie good friends with?
4) When did the musician get married?
5) 'Into the Wild' is an album by the artist that is influenced by which one of these films?
6) In which movie did the musician make his debut in?
7) Which character from the film 'A Star is Born' was based on Eddie Vedder?
8) Which song is this - 'I've got this life/ I'll be around to grow/ Who I was before/ I cannot recall'?
9) The song ' All Along the Watchtower' is from which album?
10) Which song is this - 'When I can feel/ That there's nothing left to be concealed/ Moving on a scene surreal'?
