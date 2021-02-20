Elli AvrRam Reveals Release Date For Her New Song 'Fidaai' With Salman Yusuf Khan

Elli AvrRam took to her Instagram to announce the release date of Rahul Jain's 'Fidaai' featuring herself and Salman Yusuf Khan in the music video. Composed and sung by Rahul Jain, Elli AvrRam shared the first look of the music video of her Instagram. Fans shared the actress's excitement by commenting on her posts.

Elli AvrRam announces the release date

Elli AvrRam revealed the release date of the upcoming music video starring her and Salman Yusuf khan. Revealing the news in Caption, Elli wrote that 'Fidaai' will be released on the 25th of February, 2021. Writing 'Pain is part of true love', Ellie gave a glimpse of the music video and the vibe it carries. Elli tagged the composer, director, choreographer, and several people responsible for the making of the music video in her post.

The love-pain ballad is sung and composed by Rahul Jain and produced by Wild Mushroom Officials and Amit Jain. The creative producer of the music is Vandana Khandelwal and the audio is programmed by Soham Naik. The lyrics are written by Amit Lakhani. Directed and Choreographed by Saurabh Prajapati, Elli and Salman will be seen dancing sensuously to the song.

Fans' reactions to the teaser

Fans shared Elli's enthusiasm as they wrote down their excitement in the comments section under the post. Many fans congratulated Elli for her new project and complimented her looks in the video. One fan commented 'Hurry up' as she could not hide her anticipation. Another commented about how it is going to be an insane music video.

Pic Credit: Elli AvrRam Instagram.

Elli AvrRam shared the first look of Fidaai

Like many of Elli AvrRam's songs, fans were excited about her upcoming venture with singer Rahul Jain. Elli finally shared the first look of 'Fidaai' on her Instagram writing down that she was excited about her new music video and could not wait to share it with her friends. She captioned the post quoting 'When the heart takes over, the mind can't do a thing'. Many fans praised Elli for her new project while many voiced their anticipation.

Pic Credit: Elli AvrRam Instagram.

