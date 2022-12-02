Elon Musk Confirms Suspension Of Kanye West's Twitter Account For 'incitement To Violence'

Kanye West’s Twitter spree came to an abrupt end on Thursday after the singer-rapper was suspended from the microblogging platform over uploading an image of a swastika merged with a Star of David, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The saga of West’s suspension began just a day after he appeared on the Infowars show and proclaimed that he sees “good things about Hitler.”

On Thursday, he uploaded a series of tweets, including his textual conversations with Twitter CEO Elon Musk and the image of a swastika. Despite Twitter deleting the image shortly after it was posted did not discourage West from continuing his spree and sharing an unflattering image of Musk on a yacht.

Watching the rapper’s erratic online behaviour, the Twitter boss confirmed that West’s account had been suspended, and even though the unflattering picture was “fine,” the swastika post was “not.” After a user on Twitter told Musk to “fix Kanye please,” the billionaire revealed that he had initially attempted to keep West on the platform, but his offensive posts have violated Twitter’s policies.

That is fine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

This is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.



Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Musk clarifies the reason behind suspending West's account

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk responded. In another tweet, he clarified that West wasn’t suspended because he had posted an image of Musk from the time he had gained weight. “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!” Musk wrote.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Kanye West has hit out at the Jewish community through offensive tweets. Previously, he said on Twitter that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote earlier in October, after which he was banned from the platform and lost multiple brand deals.