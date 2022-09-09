Elton John Mourns Queen Elizabeth's Demise At 96; 'She Was An Inspiring Presence'

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Buckingham Palace announced in a statement revealing that Her Majesty the Queen died peacefully. While numerous people and celebrities poured in their condolences, even the notable British musician Elton John grieved over the demise of the late Queen Elizabeth ll.

Elton John pens heartwarming tribute to late Queen Elizabeth ll

Elton John took to his official Instagram handle and penned a note soon after he learnt about the death of Queen Elizabeth ll. In the note, he mentioned that along with the rest of the nation, he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing. He went on to add how she was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of the greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine caring warmth. While concluding the note, he stated how the Queen has been a huge part of his life from childhood to this day and he will always miss her dearly.

The note read, “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.” (sic)

Amid the world mourning the loss, as the BAFTA TV tea party was scheduled to be held on Saturday, it was recently cancelled after the news about Queen’s death surfaced online. BAFTA CEO Kevin Price and chair Krishnendu Majumdar issued a statement soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth and expressed their grief.

IMAGE: AP