Elton John Narrates Ordeal After Private Jet Suffers Major Technical Failure At 10,000 Ft

Music icon Elton John, who has recently gone through a nightmare after his private jet was forced to make an emergency landing following a technical failure, on Wednesday narrated his ordeal and said he was left "shaken" due to the incident. According to a report by Express.co.uk, the 74-year-old singer revealed that his aircraft suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000ft. He was heading to New York during which the terrifying incident happened. As per John, the private jet had to abort landing at least two times due to a technical failure. Check the tweet of Elton John here:

Meanwhile, while speaking to The Sun, some witnesses who were present at the time the aircraft was struggling to land at the airport has called the incident "horrible". "The terrible weather and epic gusts made it almost impossible to land. Two attempts to touch down failed. The plane was being buffeted and couldn’t make it," The Sun quoted Plumber Philip Thomson, who was there when the plane landed. "The aircraft’s nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air," he continued. According to Thomson, the pilot made a bold attempt to get down with the jet 'crabbing' into the storm but added it failed and had to head back upwards. "It was only at the third attempt to land that the plane got down," he told The Sun.

John had recently contracted the COVID virus

Meanwhile, the English singer, pianist and composer took to Twitter to inform about the safe landing at the airport. Notably, he was touring New York to perform at Madison Square Garden. "Hello New York! See you @TheGarden tonight," he tweeted just after a miraculous landing. It is worth mentioning the best-selling music artists of all time has been in the music industry for the last six decades and had contracted the COVID-19 virus, around a month ago. The legendary singer had been due to perform at the American Airlines Center in the last week of January as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Earlier in September last year, the star was forced to postpone his UK and European tour after suffering a hip injury.

Image: AP