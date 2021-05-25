Elton John Reveals The Drag Nicknames He Gave To His Pals John Lennon And Freddie Mercury

English singer-songwriter Sir Elton Hercules John, popularly known as Elton John, recently revealed that he used to give his musician friends drag nicknames. The singer spoke at length about his love for the drag culture and that giving his pals a nickname like that was his way of expressing his love for them. Among his friends to whom he gave these nicknames were legendary musicians John Lennon, Rod Stewart, and Freddie Mercury.

Elton John's drag nicknames for his pals

In an interview with Britain's The Sunday Times, the Don't Go Breaking My Heart singer revealed that his relationship with drag has been a lifelong love affair, and the first time he ever saw someone in drag was in the early 1970s. John used to give his rock pals John Lennon, Rod Stewart, and Freddie Mercury feminine nicknames inspired by his love of drag culture. He called the Beatles singer Carol Dakota, inspired by his New York City apartment building The Dakota, and referred to Rob Stewart as Phyllis, while Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of The Queen, was named Melina.

Elton John further revealed that his manager John Reid took him to Danny La Rue's club in London. He added that he was a very sheltered gay man back then and didn't know much about this sort of a thing, about drag queens and that visit got the ball rolling for him. Speaking about drag nicknames, the Rocket Man hitmaker said that his manager John had so many gay friends and employees that it felt natural to give each other drag nicknames. He also mentioned how designating someone with a drag name was his way of telling them that he loved them and that for him, drag is a communal sport and he likes to get everyone involved.

Talking about how to think of the correct drag name for someone, Elton stated that one should first go for the surname and then work it out from there. He also mentioned how not everyone gets a drag name from him but only his close friends. The Tiny Dancer singer explained that drag played a key part in his early friendship with Lennon because they met through their mutual acquaintance, drag performer Tony King.

Image - Elton John's Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.