Elton John Tests Positive For COVID-19; Postpones Upcoming Dallas Show

Amidst the COVID-19 surge all over the world, many celebrity artists are also being tested positive and they have been informing their fans through social media. The English singer, pianist and composer, Elton John also tested positive for COVID-19 and had to postpone his upcoming shows to be held in Dallas. He penned a note for his fans and shared it on social media. Take a look-

Elton John tests positive for COVID-19

Elton John recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note to his Instagram stories revealing that he had been tested positive for COVID-19. In the note, he mentioned that he had contracted COVID while adding that he will have to reschedule his show in Dallas. Furthermore, he assured everyone that they will be contacted soon with new dates if they already bought the tickets. Elton John also stated that it was always a disappointment to move shows and felt sorry for anyone who'd been inconvenienced and added that he just wanted to keep himself and his team safe. Adding to it, he also informed that he is fortunate to be full vaccinated and boosted and mentioned that he was suffering from mild symptoms. He then stated that he was expecting to be able to make Arkansas shows this weekend and thanked his fans for their love and support.

The caption read, "Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you'll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe. Fortunately, I'm fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I'm fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend. As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can't wait to see you all soon!" (sic)

Elton John's songs

Elton John has created a variety of songs in his entire career so far namely Bite Your Lip (Get Up and Dance!), Club at the End of the Street, Dark Diamond, I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, Turn the Lights Out When You Leave and several others.

Image: Instagram/@eltonjohn