Elton John Tops U.K. Singles Chart After 16 Years For 'Cold Heart’; Dethrones Ed Sheeran

Elton John was over the moon on Saturday when he grabbed his spot on the top of U.K. Singles Chart for the first time after 16 years. The musical legend earned the spot, thanks to Cold Heart, his most recent collaboration with Dua Lipa, which was remixed by Pnau. The song ranked number one on the U.K. Singles Chart on Friday and the singer's joy knew no bounds.

Elton John tops U.K. Singles Chart after 16 years

Elton John ranked number 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart on Friday. The spot was earlier occupied by Ed Sheeran's Shivers for four weeks, and according to a report by Billboard, Elton John urged his fans to "go buy/stream/download" Cold Heart, so that he could dethrone Ed Sheeran.

Elton John rose to number 1 rank for the first time since he featured on 2pac's posthumous 2005 single Ghetto Gospel. The artiste took to Instagram to express his joy and wrote,

"We did it – UK NUMBER 1!! I cannot begin to tell you how much this means to me."

In the caption of his post, he thanked Dua Lipa, PNAU and everyone who streamed, downloaded, and listened to Cold Heart.

The singer is currently recovering from a hip surgery and wrote, "You’ve made me feel infinitely better after my surgery." Elton John is currently gearing up to collaborate with Ed Sheeran for a special track this Christmas. The collaboration between two music artistes from different generations is something that the fans and music lovers in general are excited about.

Dua Lipa was also elated with the news and posed with her No. 1 plaque on Instagram. Calling Elton John her 'musical hero and dear friend', she wrote that she was honoured to break the record with him.

The singer was seen in an Elton John T-shirt and she mentioned in the caption, "What a magical day and journey this has been (of course wore my Elton tee to the studio today🤞🏼) !! We thank u and luv uuuuuu." Cold Heart marks the singer's third overall U.K. number one hit.

