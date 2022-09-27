Elton John's Husband Says Britney Spears Was 'terrific' While Recording 'Hold Me Closer'

Elton John's husband David Furnish recently opened up about his experience with Britney Spears while recording their hit No. 1 collaboration Hold Me Closer. After sitting away from music for six years due to her contentious conservatorship, Britney Spears and Elton John's track Hold Me Closer premiered at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning her the 14th top 10 hit of her career.

Opening up about John and the Toxic crooner's experience recording the track, Furnish said in a conversation with ET Online, "That's the first record she's put out in six years. She went into the studio and she delivered fantastic vocals." He continued by saying that Spears was able to take control of how she wanted it to sound, adding, "She was quite specific about what she liked, what she wanted, and how she wanted it to sound. And she gave terrific notes."

'Britney Spears is embracing destiny': David Furnish

"She's very much in control and embracing her destiny, which is exactly what you want. Elton's hope is that she will get the courage now to deepen into music more. I think it's really scary when you're away from something for a very long time. It's quite daunting, and so he hopes this is the step and a baby step onto a path that sees her out doing great records again and maybe even performing," he noted.

When asked about celebrating the success of Hold Me Closer, Furnish said that they plan to see the Criminal hitmaker whenever they visit California. "We haven't been able to celebrate with Britney 'cause she's been in America and we haven't come to that side of America yet, but when we get to the West Coast we're really looking forward to getting together," he went on to state.

Britney Spears makes new allegations regarding her conservatorship

Britney Spear's high-profile conservatorship battle has been garnering so much attention these days as the singer has been opening up about the torture she had gone through for 13 years. Recently, she headed to her social media space and once again accused her father Jamie Spears of ill-treatment. Spears in a massive claim alleged that her security would drug her and was allowed to observe her naked while she changed clothes. It is pertinent to note that the posts have now been deleted.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears