Elton John's Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer?

Elton John's quiz is here for all those who would like to find out how well does one know the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer. Read on to see it.

Image source: Sir Elton John's Instagram Handle

Sir Elton John turned 74 years old today. The musician, who has become synonymous with the term "Rocketman", has given the world pieces of work such as I'm Still Standing, Your Song and Don't Go Breaking My Heart, amongst others. In order to celebrate the life and career of the veteran musician, a quiz based on Sir Elton John's songs, Sir Elton John's life and several other pieces of Sir Elton John's Trivia has been curated. One can take Sir Elton John's Quiz below in order to find out how well does one know the "Rocketman" of the music industry.

Sir Elton John's Birthday quiz:

1) What is Sir Elton John's real name?

a) Dwight Schrute

b) Reginald Kenneth Dwight

c) Kenneth Anderson

d) Reginald Hargreeves

2) What is Sir Elton John's Zodiac Sign?

a) Aries

b) Pisces

c) Libra

d) Taurus

3) What is Sir Elton John's net worth estimated to be?

a) US $300-400 Million

b) US $400-500 Million

c) Sir Elton John is almost a billionaire

d) No official data regarding Sir Elton John's fortune is available as yet

4) One of Elton John's songs is about how his newfound fame and status back then changed him for good. What is the name of that song?

a) Rocketman

b) Can You Feel The Love Tonight

c) Cradle In The Wind

d) Crocodile Rock

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

5) Who played Sir Elton John in his biopic?

a) Rami Malek

b) Jude Law

c) A de-aged Sir Elton John himself

d) Taron Egerton

6) Who was the director of Sir Elton John's biopic?

a) Jimmy Kimmel

b) Sacha Baron Cohen

c) Dexter Fletcher

d) Bryan Singer

7) What is the name of the Apple Radio show hosted by Sir Elton John?

a) Rocketman Hour

b) Dwight Is Right

c) Your Song List by Elton John

d) He doesn't have a radio show 

8) What does Rocketman the film suggest that Elton John was a product of?

a) The mishaps of an alcoholic father

b) A broken home

c) A family who was musically inclined

d) None of the above

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

9) When did Sir Elton John announce that he was bisexual?

a) 1998

b) 1978

c) 1976

d) 2008

10) Who is Sir Elton John married to?

a) John Reed

b) Peyton Manning

c) He does not believe in marriage

d) David Furnish

11) Since when has Sir Elton John been married to his partner?

a) 2014

b) 2004

c) 1988

d) Again, he does not believe in marriages

12) In which year was Sir Elton John inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

a) 1999

b) 1998

c) 1994

d) 2000

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

13) Which year saw Sir Elton John retiring from the road?

a) 2008

b) 2013

c) He would have still been touring right now, had it not been for the pandemic

d) 2018

14) What is the name of Sir Elton John's firstborn child?

a) Zachary Quinto

b) Reginald Dwight Hargreeves Furnish-John Jr.

c) Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John

d) Just like marriage, Sir Elton John does not believe in having kids either

15) Sir Elton John as a total of 20 pets, one of which tags along with him to red carpet events often. Which animal is it and what is her/his name?

a) A Cocker Spaniel that goes by the name of Arthur

b) A duck, who he simply calls Duckworth

c) A pet otter who he calls "Otterman"

d) None of his pets have ever accompanied him during such events. In fact, he keeps them away from the limelight so that they do not get used to it.

Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-b, 4-a, 5-d, 6-c, 7-a, 8-b, 9-c, 10-d, 11-a, 12-c, 13-d, 14-c, 15-a

