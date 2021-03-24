Elton John's Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer?

Quick links:
Sir Elton John turned 74 years old today. The musician, who has become synonymous with the term "Rocketman", has given the world pieces of work such as I'm Still Standing, Your Song and Don't Go Breaking My Heart, amongst others. In order to celebrate the life and career of the veteran musician, a quiz based on Sir Elton John's songs, Sir Elton John's life and several other pieces of Sir Elton John's Trivia has been curated. One can take Sir Elton John's Quiz below in order to find out how well does one know the "Rocketman" of the music industry.
a) Dwight Schrute
b) Reginald Kenneth Dwight
c) Kenneth Anderson
d) Reginald Hargreeves
a) Aries
b) Pisces
c) Libra
d) Taurus
a) US $300-400 Million
b) US $400-500 Million
c) Sir Elton John is almost a billionaire
d) No official data regarding Sir Elton John's fortune is available as yet
a) Rocketman
b) Can You Feel The Love Tonight
c) Cradle In The Wind
d) Crocodile Rock
a) Rami Malek
b) Jude Law
c) A de-aged Sir Elton John himself
d) Taron Egerton
a) Jimmy Kimmel
b) Sacha Baron Cohen
c) Dexter Fletcher
d) Bryan Singer
a) Rocketman Hour
b) Dwight Is Right
c) Your Song List by Elton John
d) He doesn't have a radio show
a) The mishaps of an alcoholic father
b) A broken home
c) A family who was musically inclined
d) None of the above
a) 1998
b) 1978
c) 1976
d) 2008
a) John Reed
b) Peyton Manning
c) He does not believe in marriage
d) David Furnish
a) 2014
b) 2004
c) 1988
d) Again, he does not believe in marriages
a) 1999
b) 1998
c) 1994
d) 2000
a) 2008
b) 2013
c) He would have still been touring right now, had it not been for the pandemic
d) 2018
a) Zachary Quinto
b) Reginald Dwight Hargreeves Furnish-John Jr.
c) Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John
d) Just like marriage, Sir Elton John does not believe in having kids either
a) A Cocker Spaniel that goes by the name of Arthur
b) A duck, who he simply calls Duckworth
c) A pet otter who he calls "Otterman"
d) None of his pets have ever accompanied him during such events. In fact, he keeps them away from the limelight so that they do not get used to it.
Image source: Sir Elton John's Instagram Handle
