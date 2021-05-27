Emily Blunt Dishes Out About Her Horrible 'first Kiss', Describes It As A 'horror Show'!

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt opened up about her 'horrible' first kiss experience on her 13th birthday. Previously seen in A Quiet Place Part II, the actress dished out about her birthday party and what led up to her first kiss with a 'handsome' boy. Read more about Emily Blunt's first kiss and the reason it went horribly wrong for her.

Emily Blunt's first kiss experience

The British actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a heart-to-heart where she recalled her 13th birthday party. Dishing out details about the incident, Emily explained that they played 'Spin the bottle' game where she ended up having her first kiss. She compared the experience to a 'horror show'. Elaborating further, Emily revealed the name of the 'handsome young boy' who locked lips with, saying that Ashley Clark has great hair.

But she could not forget his 'not-so-great mouth', confirmed the actress. Emily also recalled being horrified by the whole scene and rigorously wiping her mouth after her first kiss. Upon being asked by Jimmy if Klark had used 'tongue' during the kiss, Emily quickly remarked saying that he used it 'massively' and that 'delicate' would be an understatement.

More on Emily Blunt's latest projects

The 38-year-old actress was last seen in A Quiet Place Part II, which will be released theatrically on the 28th of May this year. Recently, the actress appeared on her husband John Krasinski's web series Some Good News. The actress is now all set to star in Jungle Cruise, Wild Mountain Thyme, and BBC television series, The English.

Emily Blunt movies over the years

In the year 2020, the British actress was listed as the sixth highest-paid actress in the world with a number of successful movies to her name. Making her debut in the year 2001 with The Royal Family, Emily went on to appear in movies such as Gideon's Daughter, The Devil Wears Prada and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. Emily Blunt movies such as Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns, and The Girl on the Train contributed to her recent success.

IMAGE- STILL FROM THE JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

