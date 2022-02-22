Last Updated:

Eminem & Dr. Dre Jump Back To Billboard 200 Top 10 After Enthralling Super Bowl Act

Eminem & Dr. Dre jumped back to Billboard 200 Top 10 after enthralling Super Bowl act. They achieved the feat after a gap of 16 & 20 years respectively.

Star performances from artists have been a highlight of the Super Bowl half-time show over the years. There were some grand performances amid the sporting action this time too, with Eminem, Dr Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak performing for the audiences at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13. 

Apart from entertaining the audiences, the  performances have also led to increased popularity for their works. This was evident with the works of Eminem and Dr Dre making a comeback into the Top 10 of Billboard 200 charts.

Eminem, Dr Dre back in Billboard 200 Top charts after Super Bowl performance 

Eminem's Curtain Call: The Hits has jumped all the way from 126th position to No 8 on the charts. Dr Dre's Dr Dre-2001 too has gained significantly as it is now on No 9 on the charts, from last week's 108. 

Curtain Call has made it to the Top 10 after almost 16 years, as per Billboard. It had touched No 8 in the March 11 list of 2005. The album had first made it to the list in December 2005. 

Dr Dre-2001 has earned a spot in the Top 10 after almost 22 years. The last time it was in the list was in May 2000, and was at No 9. It had made it to the list for the first time in December 1999, and had hit its peak position of No 2 at that ime.

The rankings of the list are compiled on the basis of the sales of the album, individual track sales, streaming statistics and other factors. 

The stats of Eminem's re-entry in the list included the SEA units going up by 227%, album sales units going by up 267% and TEA sales units going up by 1,015%. For Dr Dre, the respective figures were  168%, 323% and 860%.

The former had performed his hit track Lose Yourself and Dr Dre had rendered a performance that included his tracks The Next Episode, Forgot About Dre and Still D.R.E. from the album Dr Dre-2001.

Billboard 200 Top 10

The other albums on the Top 10 of Billboard 200 were Encanto on No 1,  Gunna’s DS4Ever at No 2, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at No 3,  Drake’s Certified Lover Boy at No 4, The Weeknd’s The Highlights at No 5,  Doja Cat’s Planet Her at No 6,  Adele’s 30 at No 7 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No 10. 

