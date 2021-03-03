Eminem Cancelled By Gen Z: Here's All You Need To Know About The '#CancelEminem' Debate

All Eminem fans have been excited after the news of "Gen Z trying to cancel Eminem" did the rounds on social media and went on to make headlines as well. The trend of Gen Z cancelling Eminem started on TikTok after a user pointed out the offensive lyrics of a chartbuster song written by the rapper, years ago. However, a lot of fans are still confused as to the exact reason behind the controversy. Thus, read on to find out why is Gen Z trying to cancel Eminem.

Eminem Cancelled by Gen Z for THIS reason

One of the recent celebrities who fell prey to the Gen Z cancel culture is the 15-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, Eminem. While The Real Slim Shady hitmaker has had a prolonged history with controversies, this time around, Eminem found himself in trouble over the lyrics of his superhit song Love The Way You Lie that released back in 2010 and is a song from his seventh studio album, Recovery.

The lyrics of the 2010 song had many believing it was problematic and thus, the trend of cancelling Eminem became a hot topic of discussion among Gen Z. The lyrics that started the 'Cancel Eminem' trend on TikTok read: If she ever tries to f**king leave again, I’mma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire."

A TikTok user first pointed out these lyrics and spoke about cancelling the American rapper. Ever since then, several people have joined the bandwagon and expressed their opinions on the same. While some thought Eminem should be cancelled for real, others came to his defence on Twitter.

Recently, Eminem was also trending on Twitter as many flocked to the micro-blogging platform to voice their thoughts on the on-going controversy. Meanwhile, ardent fans of the 48-year-old have been leaving no stone unturned to defend their favourite rapper-songwriter against the Gen Z cancel culture on social media. According to many, Gen Z is trying to target Eminem for no apparent reason. A lot of fans also tried to defend him by highlighting his achievements over the years.

Check out some reactions by Twitterati below:

I wanna cancel eminem out of spite now pic.twitter.com/IehdeXCvH5 — bisexual tanjiro (@chairn0izes) March 2, 2021

#GenZ you can't cancel someone who can't be cancelled more powerful people have tried and failed. #Eminem #GenZ pic.twitter.com/fU62lFu7Sv — Vanessa Jors 💕 (@NessaJ785) March 3, 2021

Eminem was the top most viewed rapper in the month of February and 4th most viewed artist overall with 1,409,000 page views. pic.twitter.com/LbuefbDi89 — EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) March 3, 2021

All the people who are trying to cancel Eminem were not even born yet or they shitted in their diapers when slim shady came in 1999💀💀 Do the research little babys..If bitches couldn't get him kicked out of Hip Hop back then, they sure as hell can't get him kicked out now.😂💀 pic.twitter.com/ReYcP5312E — Tina (@Tina_Shadyy) March 2, 2021

