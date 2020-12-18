Eminem Fans Lose Their Calm Over The Surprise Release Of His New Album; See Tweets

Quick links:
Rhythm and poetry artist Eminem released a surprise album just a few hours ago. The new album in question is known as "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B". As the title suggests, Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By Side B is the continuation album to his 2020 release of the same name. Since the surprise release, fans of the musician have been expressing their shock, surprise and sheer delight on Twitter.
Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more... enjoy Side B. https://t.co/Ebt0AqnCk2 pic.twitter.com/xCu4nueIvP— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 18, 2020
He f*****g dropped th side B#Eminem #MTBMB #SideB— Ankit Diwani (@ankit_diwani) December 18, 2020
Here’s an album for you… Music To Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition) Eminemhttps://t.co/Qj3aTGybmL
I want you to change, but don't change (Yeah)— Emed Aoe (@emarshall07) December 18, 2020
I want you to grow up, but don't age
I want the rage, but don't get too angry
I want the new, but old Shady
I want you to say what they won't say (Yeah)
Just don't go too far, but go cray#MTBMBSideB #Eminem https://t.co/YkdHGvr4nH
Just realized something else, much like i'm sure many alfred hitchcock movies did, the first album was a surprise, now this time he left us in suspense.— Eminemzminnie ❄⛄❄ (@eminemzminnie) December 18, 2020
Surprise and Suspense go hand and hand with horror movies, hence Alfred Hitchcock.
Mind Blown. 🤯 #Eminem
Album dropping today HOLY SHIT— Stan!! (@Deadsho34270773) December 18, 2020
I CAN'T WAIT AND NOW SPOTIFY CONFIRMED IT TOO. AHHHHHHH#Eminem pic.twitter.com/LteRN6wfrg
It's Music to Be Murdered By again, why stop?— Rys7️⃣ (@explicit_yosh) December 18, 2020
Overkill, like a pipe bomb in your pinе box
You're all hitched to my cock (What?)
Went from punching thе time clock to getting my shot
Then treating it like a cyclops - Alfred's theme😍🔥 #MTBMBSideB #MusicToBeMurderedBySideB #Eminem pic.twitter.com/XH49zLlGmw
Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By Side B is known as a long play (LP) companion to the first half of the album that was released earlier this year. Eminem's new album is jointly executive produced by the rapper himself and Dr. Dre. Much like his most recent works from the past. Music To Be Murdered by lyrics talk about mass violence in the literal and figurative sense of the world. At times, the artist even tends to talk about the angst that has accumulated over the years as a result of his life experiences. Eminem's new album is available for streaming everywhere.
