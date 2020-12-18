Last Updated:

Eminem Fans Lose Their Calm Over The Surprise Release Of His New Album; See Tweets

Eminem released a surprise album just a few hours ago. The new album in question is known as "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B". Read all about it here.

eminem

Rhythm and poetry artist Eminem released a surprise album just a few hours ago. The new album in question is known as "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B". As the title suggests, Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By Side B is the continuation album to his 2020 release of the same name. Since the surprise release, fans of the musician have been expressing their shock, surprise and sheer delight on Twitter.

Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By Side B is known as a long play (LP) companion to the first half of the album that was released earlier this year. Eminem's new album is jointly executive produced by the rapper himself and Dr. Dre. Much like his most recent works from the past. Music To Be Murdered by lyrics talk about mass violence in the literal and figurative sense of the world. At times, the artist even tends to talk about the angst that has accumulated over the years as a result of his life experiences. Eminem's new album is available for streaming everywhere.

