Eminem Joins Ed Sheeran Onstage For Epic Performance, Surprises Detroit Crowd | Watch

Detroit was set ablaze on Saturday night as Ed Sheeran pulled off an epic surprise during his concert at Ford Field. The crowd of around 65,000 fans went wild when hoodie-clad celeb appeared on stage, joining Sheeran for an impromptu two-song performance.

Ed Sheeran delivered a captivating two-hour and twenty-minute performance.

Showcasing hit songs like Thinking Out Loud and Shape of You.

'Lose Yourself' sparks historic collaboration

It became a historic moment as Eminen joined Ed Sheeran on stage. The unexpected collaboration kicked off with an electrifying rendition of Eminen’s iconic track Lose Yourself. As Sheeran belted out the lyrics, the hometown hero, Eminem, seamlessly picked up where he left off, igniting the already enthusiastic audience to stand and cheer.

Man the AURA IS CRAZY when Eminem hits the stage… I’m glad everyone who when to Ed Sheeran s show got to experience the Goat….



Hope this means a possible return to the Public Is coming 👀? pic.twitter.com/gIt3yXOAb4 — 𝘚𝘏𝘈𝘞𝘕 ❌ (@ShawnIsShady) July 16, 2023

“Detroit, stand up!" Eminem exclaimed, connecting with the fervent fans who were already on their feet, collectively losing their minds. It was a historic moment as the Detroit rapper made a surprise guest appearance during Sheeran's concert, leaving the crowd gasping with excitement.

Sheeran and Eminem's unforgettable performance

Sheeran, overwhelmed by the energy of the moment, took a brief pause to address the roaring audience. "Can I just say one thing?" he asked, pointing towards Eminem. "He was gonna come on and do one song, and I said, 'you can't come on in Detroit and just do one song.' Do you want another song?" The duo then launched into a captivating duet, performing Em’s 2000 hit “Stan” with Sheeran flawlessly channelling the role of Dido. As the performance came to a close, Eminem expressed his gratitude to Sheeran and professed his love for Detroit.

For many attendees, it was their first glimpse of Eminem in person. The surprise cameo marked Eminem's first public appearance since his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and his first surprise performance in Detroit since his memorable collaboration with Drake in 2016.