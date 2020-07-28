Eminem's Team Refutes Rumours Of Collaboration With Rihanna, Leaves Fans Disappointed

Eminem's team recently shared a picture of the rapper with Rihanna which led fans to believe that there was a collaboration happening between the two. However, the Burn It Down Group, who reportedly handles all the marketing and promotions for Shady Records, took to their social media once again and clarified that no such project was happening. Fans were quite disappointed over the news and were looking forward to the collaboration.

Eminem refutes rumours of a collaboration with Rihanna

Eminem refuted the rumours on social media stories via the Burn It Down account. He wrote, "Attention all STANS: You guys are so dedicated". He added, "If you do the research you'll find that during these days 6 years ago we was promoting the monster tour. I'm just reliving the good times". The rapper further said, "But thanks for proving once again power to and is in the people. Stan's you guys & girls got the internet going nuts. I salute you but there's nothing going on here #TrustUs".

After a few screenshots of different news articles, Eminem posted a follow-up message. He wrote, "I will do a better job of respecting my power And be more detailed to you guys the fans". He further added, "Never want to lead you guys astray".

Fans were quick to react to this and responded to it over social media. One user wrote, "So sad, we need that Em x RiRi once again, come on". Another one wrote, "Stans definitely are the most numbered and powerful fandom in the world!".

The rumours of Eminem collaborating with Rihanna started doing rounds of the internet after July 26 when the Burn It Down Group posted a picture on their social media story. The picture consisted of Rihanna's 'R' logo used on her 'Rated R' album cover and Eminem's 'E' used backwards. This led people to think that something was brewing and a collaboration between the two would soon be announced.

Though the rumours have been debunked, the duo has previously worked together on 3 songs. They collaborated for Love The Way You Lie, Numb from Rihanna's Apologetic, and for Monster from Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP 2. Rihanna and Eminem's Monster tour was one of the highest-grossing tours, making about $36 million in only six shows.

